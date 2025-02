In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam welcomes Chelsea Brewer, Executive Director of Purdue Extension Dubois County, to discuss what Purdue Extension is, upcoming nutrition and food courses that she will be leading, and how the public can register for these classes.

You can find more information here: https://extension.purdue.edu/county/dubois/index.html

https://youtu.be/1vjDHbRI90c