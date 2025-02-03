Jasper Arts will host an exhibit featuring more than 30 large oil paintings by Seymour-based artist Speck Mellencamp. The exhibit runs from February 6 through March 30, 2025, at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

Mellencamp’s work is known for its expressive style, drawing inspiration from German Expressionist figurative art. His paintings are characterized by muted yet vibrant colors, enhanced by impressionistic highlights that add depth and richness.

Born in 1995, Mellencamp developed an early interest in art, often drawing as a child while observing his father, artist and musician John Mellencamp. The two have collaborated on a few pieces over the years. Speck studied at the Rhode Island School of Design and spent time in Greece. He now serves as Executive Director of the Southern Indiana Center for the Arts.

The public is invited to meet Mellencamp during First Thursday receptions on February 6 and March 6, both from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center is located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, in Jasper, Indiana. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Donations are welcome.