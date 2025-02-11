Monday evening, February 10th, Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy was working on State Road 64 Near Eckerty when she observed a pickup truck pull out in front of her. While following the vehicle, Trooper Denk-Mundy observed the vehicle with inoperable tail lamps and the vehicle failed to use turn signals. Trooper Denk-Mundy stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, William Smith. The passenger was identified as Thomas Smith. While speaking to the Smiths, officers became suspicious of criminal activity. During a search of the vehicle, suspected paraphernalia was located. William Smith showed visible signs of impairment. William Smith was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital for a chemical test. William Smith was arrested and transported to the Crawford County jail where he is being held on bond. Thomas Smith was cited and released from the scene.

Arrested and Charges:

• William Smith, 57, English, IN.

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor

• Thomas Smith, 62, English, IN.

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor

(Cite and Release)

Arresting Officers – Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy

Assisting Officer – Trooper Andrew Recker

Assisting Agency – Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law