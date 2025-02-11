French Lick residents will have the opportunity to receive free health screenings at Melton Public Library on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, from 9 AM to 12 PM. Organized by the Indiana University School of Nursing and Southern Indiana Community Health Care (SICHC), the event aims to help individuals monitor their health by offering screenings for blood glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen saturation, and hemoglobin A1C.

Additional services include nutrition counseling, health coaching, and access to naloxone kits. The Hope Resource Center Mobile Unit will also be on-site, providing free pregnancy tests, STI testing, and ultrasounds. Attendees will have the chance to discuss their results with health professionals for better-informed decision-making.

No appointment is required, and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, contact Britney Arce at barce@iu.edu.