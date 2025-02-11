The Dubois Branch Library has announced the list of events they will be holding in March 2025.

A Class Librarian Display by Ms. Neukam’s third-grade class will be in the children’s section all month.

March 1 through 17 – Lucky the Leprechaun will be hiding in the children’s section. Find his hiding place and choose a prize from the treasure chest.

Tuesdays in March from 3:15 to 4:30 pm – Activity Corner for ages 8 to 18 – Enjoy crafts, games,

snacks, and drinks. No registration is required. There will be no Activity Corner on March 25.

Wednesdays in March at 9 am – Geri-Fit – Lightweight training for seniors following a DVD. Registration is required and can be made by calling the library. There will be no Geri-Fit on March 5.

Fridays in March at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga following a DVD for older adults and individuals with mobility issues. Registration is required and can be made by calling the library.

Monday, March 3 at 5:30 pm – Diamond Art Shamrock Keychains for ages 16 and up – Registration is required.

Tuesday, March 4 at 11 am – Dr. Seuss Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Bring your toddler for Dr. Seuss stories, crafts, and coloring. No registration is required.

Thursday, March 6 from 3 to 4 pm – Lego Club for ages 8 to 18 – Build Lego creations and hang out with friends while enjoying a snack and lemonade. No registration is required.

Monday, March 10 at 6 pm – Mushroom Workshop with Kenneth Eck from Purdue University Extension for all ages – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Learn about foraging and growing mushrooms. No registration is required.

Monday, March 10 – Mario Day – Stop in and enjoy Mario coloring pages, a Mario card matching game, and a Yoshi egg hunt.

Wednesday, March 12 at 6 pm – St. Patrick’s Day Painting for ages 6 and up – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Make your own rainbow shamrock painting. Registration is required.

Thursday, March 13 at 4:30 pm – Dubois County Contractual Library Board Meeting.

Thursday, March 20 at 4 pm – Puppetry 101 for ages 10 and up – Learn how you can bring inanimate objects to life like a professional puppeteer. No registration is required.

Thursday, March 20 – Frog Day – Come in and learn some interesting frog facts and color some frog pictures.

Saturday, March 22 at 11 am – Bingo for ages 5 and up – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Enjoy a day of playing Bingo and winning prizes. No registration is required.

Monday, March 24 from 2 to 6 pm – Open Craft Day for all ages – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. The library supplies the materials, and you supply the imagination. No registration is required.

Tuesday, March 25 from 12 to 3 pm – Suncatcher Painting for all ages – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Choose from a variety of suncatchers to paint. No registration is required.

Wednesday, March 26 from 2 to 6 pm – Open Building Toys for all ages – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your kids in to play with the library’s Legos, Duplos, Magna Tiles, and other building toys. No registration is required.

Thursday, March 27 at 11 am – Puppet Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Older siblings are welcome to join. Bring your toddler to read puppet stories, make a puppet, and play with toys. No registration is required.

Friday, March 28 from 11 am to 3 pm – Puzzles, Games, and Movies for all ages – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Enjoy a relaxing day at the library watching movies, playing board games or cards, and putting together puzzles. No registration is required.

Monday, March 31 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club – This month the club is reading “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi. Stop by the library to pick up a copy of the book.

For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548, or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.

The Dubois Branch Library hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday and Thursday 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday 10 AM to 2 PM.