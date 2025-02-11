The Dubois Branch Library has announced the list of events they will be holding in March 2025.
- A Class Librarian Display by Ms. Neukam’s third-grade class will be in the children’s section all month.
- March 1 through 17 – Lucky the Leprechaun will be hiding in the children’s section. Find his hiding place and choose a prize from the treasure chest.
- Tuesdays in March from 3:15 to 4:30 pm – Activity Corner for ages 8 to 18 – Enjoy crafts, games,
snacks, and drinks. No registration is required. There will be no Activity Corner on March 25.
- Wednesdays in March at 9 am – Geri-Fit – Lightweight training for seniors following a DVD. Registration is required and can be made by calling the library. There will be no Geri-Fit on March 5.
- Fridays in March at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga following a DVD for older adults and individuals with mobility issues. Registration is required and can be made by calling the library.
- Monday, March 3 at 5:30 pm – Diamond Art Shamrock Keychains for ages 16 and up – Registration is required.
- Tuesday, March 4 at 11 am – Dr. Seuss Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Bring your toddler for Dr. Seuss stories, crafts, and coloring. No registration is required.
- Thursday, March 6 from 3 to 4 pm – Lego Club for ages 8 to 18 – Build Lego creations and hang out with friends while enjoying a snack and lemonade. No registration is required.
- Monday, March 10 at 6 pm – Mushroom Workshop with Kenneth Eck from Purdue University Extension for all ages – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Learn about foraging and growing mushrooms. No registration is required.
- Monday, March 10 – Mario Day – Stop in and enjoy Mario coloring pages, a Mario card matching game, and a Yoshi egg hunt.
- Wednesday, March 12 at 6 pm – St. Patrick’s Day Painting for ages 6 and up – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Make your own rainbow shamrock painting. Registration is required.
- Thursday, March 13 at 4:30 pm – Dubois County Contractual Library Board Meeting.
- Thursday, March 20 at 4 pm – Puppetry 101 for ages 10 and up – Learn how you can bring inanimate objects to life like a professional puppeteer. No registration is required.
- Thursday, March 20 – Frog Day – Come in and learn some interesting frog facts and color some frog pictures.
- Saturday, March 22 at 11 am – Bingo for ages 5 and up – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Enjoy a day of playing Bingo and winning prizes. No registration is required.
- Monday, March 24 from 2 to 6 pm – Open Craft Day for all ages – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. The library supplies the materials, and you supply the imagination. No registration is required.
- Tuesday, March 25 from 12 to 3 pm – Suncatcher Painting for all ages – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Choose from a variety of suncatchers to paint. No registration is required.
- Wednesday, March 26 from 2 to 6 pm – Open Building Toys for all ages – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your kids in to play with the library’s Legos, Duplos, Magna Tiles, and other building toys. No registration is required.
- Thursday, March 27 at 11 am – Puppet Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Older siblings are welcome to join. Bring your toddler to read puppet stories, make a puppet, and play with toys. No registration is required.
- Friday, March 28 from 11 am to 3 pm – Puzzles, Games, and Movies for all ages – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Enjoy a relaxing day at the library watching movies, playing board games or cards, and putting together puzzles. No registration is required.
- Monday, March 31 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club – This month the club is reading “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi. Stop by the library to pick up a copy of the book.
For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548, or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.
The Dubois Branch Library hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday and Thursday 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday 10 AM to 2 PM.
