The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), has announced an inspiring and innovative networking event designed to foster meaningful connections and personal growth.

This March session will be held on Thursday, March 13th, 2025, at the Fairfield Inn and Suites Jasper, located at 333 River Centre Landing in Jasper. Doors will open at 11:30 AM for networking before the meeting, which will take place from 11:45 AM to 12:45 PM EST. This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.

At this unique gathering, participants will engage in the powerful activity of creating and sharing their Life Maps. This creative exercise encourages attendees to reflect on their personal journeys, celebrate their achievements, and envision their futures. By sharing these maps, women will have the opportunity to connect on a deeper level, fostering a supportive and empowering community.

Advanced reservations for the luncheon are required by Wednesday, March 5th, 2025, for both members and guests. Reservations can be made by calling the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or by emailing chamber@jasperin.org. The cost for lunch is $10 per person and is payable at the door.

The mission of Women Empowering Women is to inspire women in business to reach their highest potential by instilling confidence, building networks, and promoting community in Dubois County. Membership is open to any woman in business who lives or works in Dubois County.

For more information about WEW and to access a membership application, visit the organization’s Facebook page or contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.