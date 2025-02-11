Latest News

A photo of Niehaus and State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper).

Alexander Niehaus, a local Southridge graduate, is currently serving as an IT intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2025 legislative session. 

Niehaus, a resident of Huntingburg, is the son of Kim and Derek Eckert, and Kurt Niehaus. Niehaus graduated from Southridge High School and is currently a sophomore at Indiana University studying informatics.

As an IT intern, Niehaus helps senators and staff troubleshoot technology issues, implement new technologies, and run cameras and other livestreaming equipment during committee meetings. 

Senate Majority interns work through the duration of the legislative session, which is scheduled to end by April 29th. 

