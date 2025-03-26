Latest News

1816 Theatrics and the Lincoln Amphitheatre are holding open auditions for Pioneer Song, a musical tribute to the life and legacy of President Abraham Lincoln. The production blends selections from Young Abe Lincoln, A. Lincoln: A Pioneer Tale, and Here I Grew Up to highlight the influence of Indiana’s early pioneers on Lincoln’s formative years.

Auditions are open to performers of all ages, genders, and ethnicities (ages 8 and up). In-person auditions will take place at the following locations and times:

  • April 13, 2025 (12:00 PM – 2:00 PM CT) – Studio 321, Evansville, IN
  • April 13, 2025 (4:00 PM – 6:00 PM CT) – Lincoln Amphitheatre, Lincoln City, IN
  • April 14, 2025 (6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET) – Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, Jasper, IN

Video auditions will also be accepted through April 14 by emailing submissions to 1816Theatrics@gmail.com. Applicants should include any scheduling conflicts in their email.

Audition requirements include preparing a one-minute vocal selection and providing a list of potential rehearsal conflicts for the period of May 3 – June 29, 2025.

Directed by Molly Rupert, with music direction by Adrienne Collignon, Pioneer Song will be performed June 26-29, 2025, at the Lincoln Amphitheatre. The production offers a unique opportunity to celebrate history through music and storytelling.

For more details, email 1816Theatrics@gmail.com.

