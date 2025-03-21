The 2025 Sister Cities of Jasper Golf Scramble is set to be held on Sunday, April 27th, and will benefit the Jasper High School German Exchange program.

This student exchange with Pfaffenweiler, Germany, began in 1987, and since then, Sister Cities of Jasper has supported a total of twenty exchange groups of JHS students to visit Pfaffenweiler.

In June of 2026, eighteen JHS students and their chaperones will be the next exchange group to travel to Germany and are currently fundraising to support their trip. While in Germany, the group will live with a family in Pfaffenweiler, attend school, and visit other cultural sites during their three weeks abroad.

Golf Scramble will take place at the Buffalo Trace Golf Course in Jasper with an 11 AM check-in and 12 PM shotgun start.

Registration as a foursome costs $320, and foursome registration with a hole sponsorship costs $440. Hole Sponsorship by itself costs $140.

To register, become a hole sponsor, or make a donation, scan the QR code below or visit zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/golf-scramble-benefiting-jhs-german-exchange. Those using the website must note that it requests a donation to support the website at checkout. This is optional, but you must edit that section before checking out.

Those interested in registration, hole sponsorship, or donating, can also contact Jen Verkamp by phone at 812-661-9018, by email at jenverkamp@gmail.com, or by mail to 8 Rolling Ridge Ct Jasper, IN 47546.