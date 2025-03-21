The Dubois County Museum is hosting an event revolving around their new temporary exhibit, “Going to the Movies”.

This exhibit recently opened in room one presents information about movie houses that were present in Dubois County.

On Sunday, March 23rd, 2025 the museum will open from 1 to 4 PM and will give attendees the opportunity to remember the Astra, Tivoli and Family Drive-in in Jasper, and the Victory in Huntingburg.

Guests can also check out vintage cartoons and film clips playing in the Log House area, and snack on some popcorn.