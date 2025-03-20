Latest News

The Dubois County Farm Bureau is inviting the public to enjoy their Pancake and Sausage Breakfast at the Dubois County Museum. 

This breakfast will be held on Saturday, March 29th, 2025, from 8 to 10 AM, and the cost of the breakfast is $2.

The Farm Bureau will also have literature available about the role of the American farmer on placemats and signs. 

Those wishing to attend do not need to be a Farm Bureau member or a museum member. Admission to the museum will be free while the breakfast is available.

