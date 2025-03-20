Junior Achievement Southern Indiana is looking for volunteers to teach at multiple Dubois County schools.

Junior Achievement is an organization dedicated to giving young people grades K-12 the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices.

Volunteers from the area will go into classrooms and teach students the JA curriculum that has already been created and aligns with state standards. These volunteer teachers are provided with training and a kit of step-by-step information for what to say and do in the lesson as well as the materials needed.

Their volunteer needs are:

Holy Trinity Central Campus : 1st grade – needs one volunteer

Holy Trinity East Campus : 2nd grade – needs one volunteer

Ireland Elementary : 2nd grade – needs one volunteer 3rd grade – needs one volunteer

Jasper Elementary : Kindergarten – needs five volunteers 2nd grade (JA In a Day on May 16th) – needs two volunteers 3rd grade (JA In a Day on May 5th) – needs four volunteers 5th grade (JA In a Day on May 19th) – needs one volunteer

Jasper Middle School : 6th grade – needs three volunteers 8th grade – needs one volunteer

Those interested in volunteering can contact Katie Schrank by phone at 317-908-8513.