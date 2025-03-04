The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s popular Sunday matinee Amp Unplugged performances will return for three summer dates this 2025 season.

These special shows will feature “Kashmir – an Unledded Full Band Acoustic Tribute to Led Zeppelin” on Sunday, May 18th; the “On the Border” acoustic tribute to The Eagles on Sunday, September 14th; and “Chrome Horse” a full band acoustic/electric tribute to Bob Dylan on Sunday, October 5th.

Doors opening for these performances will be at 3 PM with the music beginning at 4 PM. All times are central.

Tickets for these special Sunday events are all general admission, are $19.95 per person. Children 12 and under are able to attend for free with a downloaded ticket.

To purchase tickets visit LincolnAmphitheatre.com or call the Lincoln Amphitheatre box office at 812-937-2329.

The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2025 performance series is presented by the Spencer County Community Foundation & the Perry County Community Foundation and the Sunday Amp Unplugged series is presented with support from the Friends of Lincoln State Park.