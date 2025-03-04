Latest News

Jasper Man Arrested on Child Exploitation and Pornography Charges 2025 Sunday Amp Unplugged Matinees Announced by Lincoln Amphitheatre Authorities Searching for Missing Woman and Three Children in Orange County Daylight Saving Time Begins Sunday, March 9 Washington Resident Avoids Scam Attempt Involving Bitcoin Payment

The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s popular Sunday matinee Amp Unplugged performances will return for three summer dates this 2025 season.

These special shows will feature “Kashmir – an Unledded Full Band Acoustic Tribute to Led Zeppelin” on Sunday, May 18th; the “On the Border” acoustic tribute to The Eagles on Sunday, September 14th; and “Chrome Horse” a full band acoustic/electric tribute to Bob Dylan on Sunday, October 5th.

Doors opening for these performances will be at 3 PM with the music beginning at 4 PM. All times are central.

Tickets for these special Sunday events are all general admission, are $19.95 per person. Children 12 and under are able to attend for free with a downloaded ticket. 

To purchase tickets visit LincolnAmphitheatre.com or call the Lincoln Amphitheatre box office at 812-937-2329. 

The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2025 performance series is presented by the Spencer County Community Foundation & the Perry County Community Foundation and the Sunday Amp Unplugged series is presented with support from the Friends of Lincoln State Park.   

