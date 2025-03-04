Detectives with the Jasper Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a local man following an extensive investigation into cyber tips related to child pornography.

Kyle Lee Eason, 32, of Jasper, was taken into custody on March 3 after authorities executed a search warrant at his Ireland residence. The investigation, which began in February, led police to identify Eason as a suspect in the possession and distribution of child pornography.

During the search, members of the Knox County High Tech Crime Unit assisted with an Electronic Storage Detection K-9, which helped locate multiple electronic devices. The evidence seized resulted in Eason being charged with multiple felonies, including:

Three counts of child exploitation (Level 4 felony)

Four counts of child exploitation (Level 5 felony)

Fifteen counts of possession of child pornography (Level 5 felony)

Eight counts of possession of child pornography (Level 6 felony)

Eason was booked into the Dubois County Security Center. Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.