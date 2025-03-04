Detectives with the Jasper Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a local man following an extensive investigation into cyber tips related to child pornography.
Kyle Lee Eason, 32, of Jasper, was taken into custody on March 3 after authorities executed a search warrant at his Ireland residence. The investigation, which began in February, led police to identify Eason as a suspect in the possession and distribution of child pornography.
During the search, members of the Knox County High Tech Crime Unit assisted with an Electronic Storage Detection K-9, which helped locate multiple electronic devices. The evidence seized resulted in Eason being charged with multiple felonies, including:
- Three counts of child exploitation (Level 4 felony)
- Four counts of child exploitation (Level 5 felony)
- Fifteen counts of possession of child pornography (Level 5 felony)
- Eight counts of possession of child pornography (Level 6 felony)
Eason was booked into the Dubois County Security Center. Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
You must be logged in to post a comment.