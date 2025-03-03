On Saturday evening, March 1st, Indiana State Trooper Andrew Recker was working in the Spencer County area when Spencer County Dispatch advised of a possible intoxicated driver on I64. The 911 caller stated that a vehicle was driving all over the roadway and had nearly crashed several times. Officers searched for the vehicle, and the vehicle was located by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office on State Road 162. The vehicle did a U-turn in front of the officer and ran off the roadway. The vehicle was stopped in Ferdinand by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office. Trooper Recker and Ferdinand Police stopped to assist. Officers made contact with the driver, Benjamin Bridges. Bridges showed visible signs of impairment. Bridges was transported to the Spencer County Jail for a chemical test. Bridges was then taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital for medical clearance and then back to the Spencer County jail, where he is being held on bond. There were two children in the vehicle, and the children’s mother was contacted to come get them.

Arrested and Charges:

• Benjamin Bridges, 41, Reed, KY.

OVWI With Passenger Less Than 18 Years Old – Level 6 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent – Level 6 Felony