Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has announced Vice President and Business Banker, Ken Schnaus, will be retiring effective Friday, April 4th, 2025.

Ken began his career as a banker after graduating from ITT Business College in 1970. He has spent his full career as a banker in the Dubois County area and started his career with Springs Valley in January 2012.

Ken is a current member of the Board of Directors for both the Dubois County Airport Authority and Ireland Utilities Inc. Additionally, Ken serves as a member of the Revolving Loan Fund Committees for Dubois Strong and the City of Huntingburg.

Previously, Ken dedicated ten years to the Orange County Economic Development Partnership’s Board of Directors and served four terms on the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation Board of Directors. Ken is an active member of the Jasper Lions Club and is also involved with Saint Mary of the Annunciation Church in Ireland, where he serves as a Lector and a member of the Finance committee. He is also a former member of the Parish Council.



Ken resides in Jasper, Indiana with his wife Marilyn. They have three children, Nicole, Kierstie, and Lance, and five grandchildren. Ken was very involved with his kids by serving as their coach in the sports they played in Dubois County.



To celebrate Ken’s accomplishments and to wish him well as he enters a new phase in his life, Springs Valley will host an Open House at the Jasper Main Street Banking Center on Friday, March 21st, 2025, from 1 to 3 PM Eastern Time.