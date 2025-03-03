The artwork of students from throughout Dubois County will be featured at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center during Youth Art Month. March is recognized as Youth Art Month both in Indiana and nationwide. The Art Education Association of Indiana and the National Education Association have designated this month as a time to celebrate the creativity and artistic talents of children. Art organizations and educators are encouraged to come together to highlight the importance of art education in their communities.

In this spirit, Jasper Arts will host the annual Youth Art exhibit from March 6–30, 2025, at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center with support from Universal Design Associates, Inc. This year’s exhibit will showcase artwork from both high school and elementary school students in two separate galleries.

The high school exhibit will feature work from Jasper High School, Southridge High School, Forest Park High School, and Northeast Dubois High School. Meanwhile, the elementary school gallery will display pieces from Cedar Crest Intermediate, Northeast Dubois Intermediate, Jasper Elementary, Holy Trinity Elementary, Pine Ridge Elementary, Ferdinand Elementary, Ireland Elementary, Huntingburg Elementary, Holland Elementary, Christ Our Advocate Memorial Academy, and students participating in homeschool programming.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 3:00 p.m. School groups, clubs, and students are welcome. Admission is free.

For more information, call 812-482-3070. Jasper Arts is a department of the City of Jasper and is supported by Friends of the Arts, Inc., the Indiana Arts Commission, the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, and the National Endowment for the Arts.