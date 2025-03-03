Jasper Arts, with the support of Kimball Electronics, is pleased to present the work of Vincennes, Indiana artist Fernando Lozano for the months of March, April, and May 2025 at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. His solo installation exhibition, titled Portrait of the Sea, will be featured as a special exhibit on display in the Black Box Theater. This additional exhibition space will serve as a fourth gallery for the extended months as Jasper Arts continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary in a big way.

Portrait of the Sea addresses the impact of plastic pollution and the devastating destruction being done to the oceans. Lozano captures the enormity of this crisis through three massive mixed-media paintings, visually portraying the threat facing marine ecosystems and, ultimately, humanity.

In addition to the striking artwork, the installation incorporates sound and video elements to deepen the viewer’s experience. A digital video of marine life will accompany the exhibit, along with a specially composed musical collaboration between Lozano and students from Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music. Initially considering the use of whale recordings, Lozano sought to elevate the auditory experience. He partnered with Professor Javier León, who introduced him to student composer Laura Pacheco Nieto. Nieto then created an original, breathtaking composition to complement the exhibit.

Visitors will have a rare opportunity to experience the composition live, performed by Nieto and fellow students from the Jacobs School of Music, during the Opening First Thursday Reception. Lozano will also be in attendance to give a Gallery Talk at the reception on Thursday, March 6, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 3:00 p.m. School groups, clubs, and students are welcome. Admission is free, with donations appreciated.

For more information, call 812-482-3070. Jasper Community Arts is a department of the City of Jasper and is supported in part by Friends of the Arts, Inc., the Indiana Arts Commission, the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, and the National Endowment for the Arts.