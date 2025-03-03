Hugh Thomas Poe, age 84 of Jasper, Indiana, is now at rest peacefully with the Lord. He passed away on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

We all know him better as Tom. Special ones remember him as servant to church, husband, father, grand and great-grandfather.

Tom touched many lives in his 84 years. He was born on August 5, 1940. He grew up in Jasper, Indiana with his parents Hugo and Mildred (Judy) Poe. Tom was one of five children, with siblings: Tanya Wilson, Ann Seng, Ed Poe, and Kathy Schnaus. He graduated with the class of 1958. Jasper is a place forever in his heart. A special piece of history is his home. He and his wife Connie were faithful members of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.

Tom grew up and later returned to the family farm that was once an old one-room school house. With his passion for construction and the home, he carried on renovations to create a beautiful home to retire in. He spent years, all the way to his last days tinkering in the garage on vehicles, taking motors apart, walking in the woods with his dogs, and taking care of the property on a tractor.

Most of Tom’s career was with the EVSC as an industrial arts teacher. Students still remember him. The Industrial Arts Teacher of the Year award was an honor he received and cherished.

While teaching, he met and married his wife, Connie Poe, and together they raised their four children: Joy Cassitty (Jeffery), Winslow, Allan Poe (Evansville), Sara Peyton (Matt), New Albany, and Annastacia Poe (Otwell).

Upon retirement, there was no stopping Tom. He continued to work in construction with Elfreich, Meyer, and Braun Construction, as well as Young Masonry. It was noted often how strong he was, often outdoing the younger workers.

As time went on and Tom’s family grew he became the proud grandfather of Blake, Ty, Amber and Ashley Cassitty, and Luke, Solomon and Desmond Peyton. He enjoyed visiting, working with, and supporting his grandchildren.

When work settled down, Tom got to enjoy his 50’ Chevy truck, and participating in car shows in neighboring towns.

Then finally a new baby came, Rosie Poe, Tom’s great-granddaughter. How a tiny little girl can wrap a strong man around her finger, no one knows. Tom lived a full life with those he loved, doing what he loved, where he loved to be.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Tom Poe will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at Holy Family Catholic on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, or a favorite charity.

