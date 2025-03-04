The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Chassity Brinkworth, who has not been heard from since March 1, 2025. Authorities believe she may have her three juvenile children with her.

Brinkworth has had no known contact with friends or family since her last communication on March 1. Law enforcement has released a photo of Brinkworth along with an image of the vehicle she is believed to be traveling in.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 812-723-2417. Tips can also be submitted privately through the department’s Facebook page or anonymously via the “Submit a Tip” function on the Orange County Sheriff Department app.