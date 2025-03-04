Daylight Saving Time will begin on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 2 a.m., when clocks will “spring forward” one hour to 3 a.m. This change marks the start of longer daylight hours, with sunsets occurring later as we move into spring and summer.

Although most electronic devices will automatically adjust, residents are reminded to manually change any clocks or watches. In addition to gaining an extra hour of daylight, the American Red Cross encourages Hoosiers to take this opportunity to check and replace the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, enhancing home safety.

Daylight Saving Time will end on November 2, 2025, when clocks will “fall back” one hour.