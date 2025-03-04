A Washington resident contacted police on March 3 after receiving a scam phone call alleging that a package in her name contained illegal items. The caller, who had some convincing details, pressured her into making a payment through a Bitcoin machine. However, the resident became suspicious and chose not to proceed with the transaction.

Fortunately, the woman did not provide any new personal information during the call. Authorities are reminding residents that legitimate agencies will never demand payment through gift cards or cryptocurrency. They advise anyone receiving suspicious calls to ignore them and refrain from sharing personal details.