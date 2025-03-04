The Daviess-Martin Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (CISMA), along with the Four Rivers Forestry Committee, will host a wildflower walk on Saturday, April 5th, 10 am at Blue Creek in southern Martin County. The event is free, but RSVPs are requested by emailing emily.finch@in.nacdnet.net, or call/text 812-329-0048.

Blue Creek is a small parcel of the Hoosier National Forest, featuring Virginia Bluebells, a native wildflower only seen in early spring. This area was also hit by a tornado in 2023, resulting in extensive timber damage and cleanup efforts in 2024. Emily Finch from the Martin County SWCD, and CISMA volunteer Karen Whorrall will lead the wildflower portion of the walk through an undisturbed area along the creek. Then Consulting Forester Doug Brown will discuss management tools used to respond to storm damage, and how to foster healthy forest regeneration moving forward.

The event is expected to last 1 hour, walking along Blue Creek Lane. It will take place rain or shine, unless severe weather is forecast. Blue Creek Lane is located directly off of Windom Road, approximately 6.7 miles south of US-Hwy 150/550, or 5.3 miles north of the Dubois Crossroads at US-Hwy 56 (taking N Hickory Grove Road). For Google Maps directions go to https://maps.app.goo.gl/P8DxV5EMCLR1ufVK8, or use the GPS coordinates 38.547821, -86.791748.

The Daviess-Martin CISMA works to educate, assist, and connect people to protect our native wildlife and habitats from the impacts of invasive species. The Four Rivers Forestry Committee is made up of landowners and forest management professionals working together to improve our forest resources. Learn more about these groups online at www.facebook.com/Daviess-Martin-CISMA-262962797961644 and https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069744940413. This event is supported in part by a Clean Water Indiana grant, from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture to the Martin County Soil & Water Conservation District.