The Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation (BFO) is pleased to announce the hiring of Mary Champion as its new Director of Operations. Mary will officially join the Foundation on Monday, March 17, 2025, bringing a wealth of experience in nonprofit management, program development, and community engagement.

In this newly created role, Mary will lead BFO’s grantmaking process, assist in developing the Foundation’s funding priorities, and oversee programmatic initiatives that align with BFO’s mission to enhance health and wellness in Southern Indiana. Her expertise in strategic planning and her passion for serving communities will be instrumental in strengthening the Foundation’s impact across the eight counties it serves.

“Mary’s deep commitment to community, coupled with her extensive experience in nonprofit operations, makes her the ideal leader to help shape the future of our grantmaking and community initiatives,” said Christian Blome, President of the Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation. “Her leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and refine our efforts to support organizations making a meaningful difference in our region.”

Mary has over seven years of experience in nonprofit administration, previously serving as Director of Student Services at the Vincennes University Jasper Campus (VUJ), where she successfully led campus-wide initiatives and multiple departments including student services, financial aid, and student activities. Her background in student support services, financial aid and grants, event coordination, and community service will support BFO’s mission to expand access to quality health and wellness services.

“I am honored to join the Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation at such an exciting time of growth,” said Mary Champion. “I look forward to working with the team, our board, and community partners to enhance our grant programs and develop initiatives that make a lasting impact on health and wellness in Southern Indiana.”

BFO remains dedicated to fostering healthier communities through strategic investments, partnerships, and innovative programming. Mary’s leadership will play a key role in advancing these efforts.

For more information about the Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation and its grant cycle, please visit www.beingforothers.org or contact info@beingforothers.org, 812.556.0400. The public is invited to an open house at BFO on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, from 11:30 – 1:00 (ET) at 2704 N. Newton Street, Jasper.