The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced that Troy Road in Daviess County will be closed between CR 250S and US 150 starting on or after Monday, March 10, 2025. The closure is necessary for a pipe replacement project, which is expected to take approximately six days to complete. The road will be closed 24 hours a day throughout the duration of the project.

Motorists are advised to follow the detour route, which will direct traffic along CR 250S to IN 57. INDOT urges drivers to plan accordingly and use alternate routes during this period.