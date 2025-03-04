On March 1st, 2025 at approximately 01:29 am Deputy Hunter Goble, along with two (2) other Deputy Sheriff’s, were responding to an EMS call near Old US Highway 50 and CR 300 W. The EMS call involved a female that had fallen out of a vehicle.

While traveling west on Old US Highway 50 and approaching the intersection of Cindy Kay Drive, a 2010 Dodge Challenger failed to yield the right of way and pulled into Deputy Goble’s path. Deputy Goble did everything he could to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful. When the collision occurred, Deputy Goble’s patrol vehicle was thrown off the south side of the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. The Challenger remained in the roadway with heavy front end damage.

Of the other two Deputies, one continued to the initial EMS call while the second Deputy responded to the accident. Several WPD Officers arrived on scene to assist as well.

A total of 4 people were in the Dodge Challenger. The driver was identified as Karina Hernandez, 20 years of age, of Monroe City Indiana. The passengers were identified as Jose Mora, Hector Mora-Salina and Kolbi Simmons.

Hector Mora-Salinas and Kolbi Simmons were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jose Mora suffered bruising and was treated at the scene.

Deputy Goble was transported to Jasper Memorial with a head injury, and pain to his right arm and leg and several lacerations to his head, arm and leg. Deputy Goble was treated and released.

Hernandez was transported to the hospital for complaints of pain. Initial chemical test results show Hernandez had a BAC of .229% and tested positive for THC and opiates. Hernandez was medically cleared and then transported to the security center for lodging.

She is preliminarily charged with:

Counts 1 and 2: OVWI causing serious bodily injury

Counts 3 and 4: OVWI causing bodily injury

Count 5: OVWI with prior

Count 6: Driving While Suspended

Count 7: Minor Consuming

Hernandez was also found to be operating with no vehicle insurance.

On January 3rd, 2025 Hernandez was arrested for Operating a Vehicle with an Alcohol Concentration Equivalent to .15 or more. On Tuesday, February 25th, 2025, she was convicted of this charge.

The Washington Police Department is the investigation agency.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Washington Police Department, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Daviess County Ambulance Service and Briggeman’s Wrecker Service.