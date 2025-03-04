William Tell Elementary concluded Random Acts of Kindness Month this past week with a heartfelt “Wear Pink for Phoenix” day, showing support for 6-year-old Phoenix Lindsey as she faces a series of serious health challenges. Phoenix, the daughter of Kayla Doughty and Jon Lindsey, has been diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), a genetic disorder that causes tumors to develop on nerve tissue. She is currently battling a brain tumor the size of a golf ball, along with severe gastrointestinal complications and a heart murmur. Before doctors can begin chemotherapy and radiation for the tumor, they must first address her GI issues, which could lead to surgery for her heart condition.

Phoenix’s journey has been anything but easy. In 2021, just before her third birthday, she survived a random shooting, requiring months of therapy to recover from the physical and emotional trauma. Now, in 2024, her health has taken another difficult turn, leading to weekly chemotherapy treatments for the next 16 months and frequent visits to Riley Hospital for Children.

Through these challenges, the community has stepped up to support Phoenix and her family. Her mother, Kayla Doughty, expressed her gratitude, saying, “Phoenix is one of the strongest and bravest little girls I know, and to see the community unite and help us during these difficult times just amazes me. We are forever grateful.”

Recognizing the financial burden on the family due to medical bills, travel expenses, and extended hospital stays, the William Tell Elementary community raised over $2,500 during the “Wear Pink for Phoenix” event to help cover transportation, food, and other essential costs.

For those looking to contribute further, donations can be made through the family’s GoFundMe page or via the following payment platforms:

Venmo : @Jon-Lindsey-20

: @Jon-Lindsey-20 PayPal : Butknik (Kayla Doughty)

: Butknik (Kayla Doughty) Cash App: $jonlindsey1978

Beyond financial support, the family also welcomes prayers and words of encouragement as they navigate this challenging time. The overwhelming kindness and generosity from the school and community serve as a powerful reminder that Phoenix and her family are not in this fight alone.

You can see the social media post from the event last week on the Tell City-Troy Township Schools Facebook page.