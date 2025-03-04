The Crawford County Health Department has equipped local law enforcement with essential medical resources to enhance community safety. Last week, the department provided portable automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and trauma kits to both the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department and the English Town Marshal’s Office.

The medical equipment, mounted in patrol vehicles, will enable officers to respond quickly to medical emergencies in the community. These life-saving tools can be crucial in situations involving cardiac events or serious injuries, potentially providing critical intervention before ambulance services arrive.

Funding for the equipment came through the Health First Indiana program, which supports community health initiatives across the state. The health department emphasized the importance of supporting local law enforcement in their broader community service role.

This equipment distribution represents a proactive approach to public safety, ensuring that officers have the tools necessary to potentially save lives during critical moments. The initiative highlights the collaborative efforts between local health and law enforcement agencies to protect and serve the Crawford County community.