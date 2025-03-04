Richard Lorey, age 90, of Odessa, Florida, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2025, surrounded by family.

Dick was born in Jasper, Indiana, to George and Elizabeth Lorey on July 1, 1934. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from St. Joseph’s College.

His first marriage was to Alice Wirsching, his wife of 42 years until she preceded him in death on June 27, 2007. He then married Florence Hudge on May 28, 2011, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Carrollwood. Dick was a veteran, serving in the US Army for two years in Ft. Knox, Kentucky, and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Dick had a successful career in the automobile industry for 30 years.

Dick and Flo were involved in the St. Vincent De Paul organization through St. Paul Catholic church for several years.

Dick is preceded in death by his first wife, Alice, and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Florence, daughters Stephanie Varao (Jim), Suzanne Huntzinger (Don), and Julie Lawrence (Beau), and five grandchildren.

A visitation and memorial service was held on Friday, February 28th, at 10 a.m. at Blount and Curry Funeral Home in Tampa, Florida.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 7, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper next to his first wife Alice. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the St. Joseph Catholic Church or the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

The Lorey family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of St. Joseph’s Hospital North, Discovery Village, and Dick’s friends at St. Vincent de Paul at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

