The Dubois County Board of Commissioners convened Monday morning to address multiple high-priority issues, including project financing, courthouse security upgrades, and media requests for investigative records.

A key topic of discussion was the ongoing effort to address failures within the county’s septic system. During a February 26 meeting with the Indiana Finance Authority (IFA), Baker Tilly, and the City of Jasper, the Commissioners emphasized the environmental urgency of finding a solution. The county also expressed a willingness to contribute substantial funding to help keep rates as affordable as possible. The City of Jasper reaffirmed its support, highlighting the benefits of a regional partnership. However, since the county’s median household income does not qualify for specialized funding, IFA representatives could not provide financial guidance, leaving the Commissioners to continue evaluating funding options.

In other matters, multiple media outlets have submitted requests for investigative records related to the alleged misuse of commissary funds within the Sheriff’s Office. While the State Police conducted the investigation and the prosecutor’s office holds many of the records, the county possesses limited documents on the matter. The Commissioners have contacted Indiana’s interim public access counselor for clarification on what records can be released but have not yet received a response.

The board also reviewed general business, including the approval of the Courthouse HVAC temperature control contract with Messmer. Additionally, surplus computer accessories, such as keyboards and mice, were made available for public donation.

Security improvements at the Courthouse were also addressed, with plans to add twelve more cameras to eliminate blind spots and enhance overall visibility. Meanwhile, the county’s comprehensive plan, which was previously approved, has been distributed to various consultants for review, with several responses already received and more expected.

Residents interested in viewing the full meeting can do so on the Dubois County Government’s YouTube channel. For additional updates, the public is encouraged to follow the Dubois County Government Facebook page.