Daviess County Rural Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in several areas. The affected locations include 700 N west of 300 E to Highway 57, as well as 675 N, 200 E south of 700 N, 575 N, 150 E, 550 N, and 100 E extending to the end of 75 E. Additionally, 150 E north of 700 N to the end of the road, including 750 N, is under advisory. Customers along Highway 57 south of 675 N, including 600 N, 400 N, 100 N, 450 N, and 440 N, are also impacted.

Residents in these areas are advised to boil all cooking and drinking water for at least five minutes before use. This precautionary measure is in place to ensure water safety.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice. Residents should continue to follow the boiling guidelines until Daviess County Rural Water issues an official update.