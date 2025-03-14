The Astra Theatre is incredibly excited to be bringing a co-headlining show with solo performances by Oliver Wood and Seth Walker on Saturday, April 26. Wood and Walker will also present an amazing collaboration on the Jim & Pat Thyen Performance Stage.

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. Reserved seating tickets are $25 for the balcony, $30 for the main floor, and $35 for the front rows of the main floor.

Doors open at 6:30 pm with the show scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm.

Many will recognize Wood’s earnest, elastic voice that has always anchored the Wood Brothers’ mix of forward-looking folk and southern country-funk music. He co-founded this Grammy-nominated roots trio in 2006.

Wood’s second solo record, Fat Cat Silhouette, abandons convention, breaks a few rules, and positions Oliver Wood as a roots-music innovator who’s every bit as interested in the process as the product. This is an album that finds the art in the unexpected.

Among the most prolific artists on the Americana scene today, Seth Walker is a multi-dimensional talent who combines a gift for melody and lyric alongside a rich, Gospel-drenched, Southern-inflected voice with a true blue knack for getting around on the guitar.

Walker’s 12th studio album, Why The Worry, builds upon his reputation of sublimely incorporating a range of styles with warmth and grace. Perhaps Country Standard Time said it best: “If you subscribe to the Big Tent theory of Americana, then Seth Walker – with his blend of blues, gospel, pop, R&B, rock, and a dash of country – just might be your poster boy.”

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft and domestic beer, and wine that are available for purchase.