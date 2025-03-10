The Dale Kiwanis Club will host its 34th Annual “All You Can Eat” Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, April 5, at Christ Community Church of Dale, located at 1 West Elm Street.

The community fundraiser will feature a complete breakfast including pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, and beverages. All proceeds will benefit local youth programs.

Serving will begin at 6:00 a.m. and continue until 9:30 a.m. CST. Tickets are available in advance from any Kiwanis member or can be purchased at the door on the morning of the event.

Kiwanis International is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.

The Dale Kiwanis Club extends an invitation to everyone in the community to attend this annual tradition.