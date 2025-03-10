Lawrence “Larry” Lee Hamilton Jr., Age 80, of Ferdinand, IN, passed away at his home surrounded by family at 2:10 PM on Friday, March 7th, 2025.

Larry was born in Evansville, Indiana on January 1st, 1945, to Lawrence and Bernice “Maxine” (Pasco) Hamilton. He married Cecelia “Siggi” Grannan on April 23rd, 1966, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Evansville, IN.

He was a 1963 graduate of Bosse High School & graduated from Indiana State University in 1972 with a degree in Marketing. A great American Patriot, he served our country in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1969. He worked at the Abbey Press Catalog for 19 years and worked & co-owned Solutions by Hamiltons until his retirement.

Larry was a member of St. Ferdinand Church (Christ the King Parish), St. Joseph Sodality, American Legion Post 124 and VFW Post 11365.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Siggi Hamilton; children, Christine (Duane) Englert, Robert (Lia) Hamilton and Elizabeth “Betsy” (Roger) Corley, all of Ferdinand, IN; 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 6 step-great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Ronald (Elizabeth) Hamilton, Evansville, IN.

In addition to Larry’s parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Terry Wahl.

A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 13th at the St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. Burial will follow mass at the Chapel of our Sorrowful Mother. Friends may visit with family from 9 – 11 am EST at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Parish.

Online condolences may be made through Pierre Funeral Home.