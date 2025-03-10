The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures for I-64 in Perry County.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 17, crews will close one lane of traffic in both directions on I-64 in Perry County. These lane closures will occur over Hurricane Creek, near Ferdinand.

Lane closures will allow for bridge preventative maintenance. Work is expected to last through the end of November, depending on the weather. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.