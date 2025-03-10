Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is proud to announce the promotion of Melissa Potts, BSN, RN, to Acute Care Services Manager. With more than 20 years of nursing experience, including expertise in critical care, medical-surgical, progressive care, and open-heart surgery, Potts brings a wealth of clinical knowledge and leadership to her new role.

In this position, Potts will oversee the daily operations of DCH’s Acute Care Unit (ACU), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Telemetry, Acute Rehab, and House Supervision, ensuring the highest standards of patient care, safety, and clinical excellence. She will also be responsible for staff development, quality improvement initiatives, and collaboration with multidisciplinary teams to enhance patient outcomes and optimize hospital operations.

“Melissa’s leadership, deep clinical expertise, and passion for patient-centered care make her the perfect fit for this role,” said Jenna Bedwell, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at DCH. “She has played a vital role in educating and mentoring our nursing staff, and I have no doubt that she will continue to strengthen our Acute Care Services and uphold our hospital’s commitment to high-quality, compassionate healthcare.”

A Leader in Patient-Centered Care

DCH’s Acute Care Unit (ACU) is the heart of the hospital’s inpatient services, blending advanced medical technology with compassionate, personalized care. Located on the second floor, the ACU provides continuous, 24/7 monitoring and treatment by highly trained Registered Nurses and Telemetry Technicians who are dedicated to addressing the physical, psychological, and emotional needs of every patient.

One of the hallmarks of the ACU is its patient-centered rounding model, a pioneering approach developed by the late Dr. Suresh Lohano. This multidisciplinary collaboration brings together hospitalists, nurses, pharmacists, case managers, dietitians, and community paramedics to ensure a seamless, coordinated care experience. Patients and their families are active participants in the care planning process, whether at the bedside or remotely, ensuring informed decision-making and a continuity of care that strengthens trust between the hospital and the community.

Commitment to Excellence & Innovation

Potts, who previously served as DCH’s Clinical Educator, has been instrumental in staff training, competency development, and regulatory compliance. Her leadership in education has helped shape a culture of continuous learning and clinical excellence at DCH.

While Potts transitions into her new role, she will temporarily continue her educator duties until a restructuring plan is finalized in collaboration with hospital leadership.

“We are grateful for Melissa’s dedication and leadership, and we look forward to the impact she will continue to make at DCH,” Bedwell said. “Under her guidance, our Acute Care Services will not only thrive but also continue to evolve to meet the growing needs of our community.”

Please join Daviess Community Hospital in congratulating Melissa Potts on her well-deserved promotion and in celebrating the continued advancements in patient-centered, high-quality healthcare at DCH.