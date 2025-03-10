The Indiana Small Business Development Center has announced they are offering multiple new workshops this month. These newly announced workshops are free and designed to help aspiring and current small businesses navigate different topics.

On Thursday, March 13th, 2025, from 12 to 1 PM EDT, there will be the virtual workshop “Small Business Taxes – 2024-25 STAY STRONG!”.

This event is best for businesses in their first year and beyond and is a presentation for aspiring entrepreneurs and new business owners looking for basic information to help them get started on the right foot with Indiana state taxes.

Topics include filing and paying taxes, online sales, compliance, recordkeeping, and business resources.

While a recording will be made available at a later time to view, those interested are encouraged to attend live and ask questions during the event.

Monday, March 17th, 2025, a hybrid in-person and virtual workshop called “Linked to the Future: AI for Small Businesses – Part 2” is to take place from 3 to 4 PM EDT.

This fourth session of the Linked to the Future training series will focus on AI for small businesses. Tim Branyan with the Hoosier Heartland Indiana Small Business Development Center will help small businesses understand how they can incorporate AI for improved efficiency.

Those wishing to attend in person can visit the Inventrek Technology Park, located at 700 East Firmin Street in Kokomo.

The “”Market Mastery” A Guide to Choosing Your Perfect Business Idea & Market Research” virtual workshop is set to be held from 7 to 8:30 PM EDT on Wednesday, March 19th, 2025.

This webinar is tailored for small business owners eager to elevate their market research game; offering a deep dive into strategic approaches for understanding your target audience, identifying competitive landscapes, and uncovering lucrative opportunities in your industry.

Whether you’re launching a new venture or refining an existing one, attendees will gain practical insights, expert tips, and proven methodologies to make informed business decisions.

A virtual workshop titled “Unlocking Government Contracts: Your Path to Certification & Success!” will be hosted on Wednesday, March 26th, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

This workshop is for those looking to grow their business through government contracting; offering the chance to learn about the certification process, key requirements, and opportunities available to certified contractors.

On Thursday, March 27th, 2025, the virtual “Ask a Business Advisor Workshop Series” is set to take place from 6 to 7 PM.

This inspiring and practical webinar will guide participants through the essential steps to successfully launch their own business. Whether you’re in the early stages of planning or ready to take the plunge, this webinar will equip you with the knowledge and confidence to make your business launch a resounding success.

Topics covered will include the ISBDC Regions and what they do, Marketing, Advertising, Market Reports, and Promoting Your Business.

The interactive session will also offer the opportunity to get direct answers to your pressing business questions. Their experienced advisors will be on hand to offer valuable insights and actionable strategies tailored to your specific needs.

Registration is required for each workshop, and the deadlines are set for the day before each event at 2 PM EDT.

For more information, to see all their upcoming workshops and events, or to register, visit: https://isbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events?.