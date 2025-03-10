On Saturday evening, March 8th, Indiana State Trooper Noah Ewing was working in the Orange County area when Orange County Dispatch advised of a possible hit and run at the French Lick Resort Parking Garage. West Baden Police were able to locate the vehicle driving south on State Road 145 at a high rate of speed. Trooper Ewing was just up the roadway in the direction the vehicle was traveling. West Baden Police and Trooper Ewing stopped the vehicle just south of French Lick. Officers made contact with the driver, Caylie Guinn. Guinn showed visible signs of impairment. Guinn was transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a Chemical test. Guinn was then transported to the Orange County jail, where she is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Caylie J. Guinn, 30, Seymour, IN.

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officers – Trooper Noah Ewing

Assisting Agencies – Orange County Sheriff’s Office, West Baden Police Department & French Lick Police Department