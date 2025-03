The Waters of Huntingburg is inviting the community to its Family Night event on Thursday, March 13, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at their facility located at 1712 Leland Drive in Huntingburg.

Guests can enjoy light appetizers, drinks, and fellowship while meeting the leadership team and touring the facility. For more information, contact The Waters of Huntingburg at (812) 683-4090.