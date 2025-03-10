National Ag Day is Tuesday, March 18th, 2025, and to celebrate Indiana’s Family of Farmers, a coalition of the state’s agriculture commodity organizations, is hosting a National Ag Day event on the Statehouse Bicentennial Plaza called “Farm to Capitol.”

There will be livestock, tractors, food trucks, ag related trivia, and freshly popped Indiana popcorn for state employees, legislators and guests available from 11 AM to 4 PM.

For more information, visit: in.gov/indianafamilyoffarmers/.