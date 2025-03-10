Douglas A. Powell, age 70, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 1:05 p.m. on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Doug was born in Warsaw, Indiana, on April 1, 1954, to Jack and Virginia Powell. He married the love of his life, Deb Price, on June 28, 1975, in the Church of Christ in Etna Green, Indiana. They were looking forward to celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in June.

Doug was a 1973 graduate of Warsaw High School. He was a member of United Carpenters Union and was a Union Superintendent for Crosby Construction in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Doug was a lifelong resident of the Warsaw area until he and Deb relocated to Jasper, IN in 2020 to be near their son Kevin, daughter-in-law Melanie, and grandkids Carson and Callie. Doug was happiest being a part of their daily lives. He loved his family fiercely and he was so proud of them.

Doug loved meeting and talking with new people wherever he went and never knew a stranger. He enjoyed beach vacations, spending time with his family, his morning coffee at the Midwest Café, and playing the banjo. Doug had a kind and generous heart and loved helping anyone with their projects, especially his son and grandson. He enjoyed spending time outside in his yard, doing landscaping, building bird houses, and visiting with his neighbors. Doug was an animal lover. He spent many hours on his porch watching the animals and birds in his backyard and gave them all funny names.

Surviving are his wife, Deb Powell, Jasper, IN, one son, Kevin (Melanie) Powell, Jasper, IN, two grandchildren, Carson and Callie Powell, and one brother, Mike (Joan) Powell, Cincinnati, OH.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Memorial Gathering for family and friends to honor Doug will be held on Saturday, March 15th from 11:00am – 1:00pm at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Ireland, IN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 16th from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm at Titus Funeral Home in Warsaw, IN, with services immediately following at 2:00 pm. Interment will be at the Etna Green cemetery.

In leu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dubois County Humane Society, or the Carson Powell Eagle Scout Project Endowment for The Parklands at https://duboiscountycf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=1622

