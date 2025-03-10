Latest News

Dale Kiwanis Club to Host 34th Annual Pancake Breakfast Dubois County Community Foundation Releases 2024 Annual Report Highlighting Growth and Impact Registration Now Open for the 2025 Color Fun Run – Proceeds to Benefit Dove Recovery House Daviess Community Hospital Spotlights Pulmonary Rehab’s Impact During Awareness Week Flourishing Ferdinand Surveying Residents Following Recent Meeting

Dubois County Community Foundation is pleased to release its 2024 Annual Report. The report summarizes key accomplishments, stories of impact, and provides an overview of the financial performance of the past year.

Highlights of the Community Foundation’s achievements in 2024 include:

  • $6 million in grants awarded to support local organizations and initiatives
  • $8.2 million in contributions from generous local donors
  • 11.4% investment returns, increasing total assets to $88.5 million

The Annual Report reflects the Community Foundation’s commitment to strengthening Dubois County through philanthropy.

To view the 2024 Annual Report, please click here.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post