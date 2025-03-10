Dubois County Community Foundation is pleased to release its 2024 Annual Report. The report summarizes key accomplishments, stories of impact, and provides an overview of the financial performance of the past year.

Highlights of the Community Foundation’s achievements in 2024 include:

$6 million in grants awarded to support local organizations and initiatives

awarded to support local organizations and initiatives $8.2 million in contributions from generous local donors

from generous local donors 11.4% investment returns, increasing total assets to $88.5 million

The Annual Report reflects the Community Foundation’s commitment to strengthening Dubois County through philanthropy.

To view the 2024 Annual Report, please click here.