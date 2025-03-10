An Indiana physician accused of sexually touching five women during their appointments will remain without his medical license following the reversal of a lower court’s decision to restore it.

Attorney General Todd Rokita’s team first brought charges against the medical license of Dr. James Jenison, who practiced in Evansville, in 2022.

“From the moment we saw the evidence, we fought for the revocation of this doctor’s license,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Dr. Jenison’s actions violated a sacred trust, and our office stood up for Hoosier women by working to prevent him from having the opportunity to assault more patients in the future.”

In February 2023, the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana revoked Dr. Jenison’s medical license following a hearing, which concluded that he had inappropriately touched five women while providing them with medical services.

The board also found that Dr. Jenison prescribed controlled substances without an active controlled substances registration and committed fraud or material deception in order to obtain a license to practice medicine.

In May 2024, a trial court found that the State had not met the burden required to result in the revocation of Dr. Jenison’s license, but the Indiana Court of Appeals corrected this error on Feb. 26, 2025, by ordering that the trial court’s decision be reversed.

The Court of Appeals held that “the State presented substantial evidence to support its findings that Dr. Jenison had engaged in lewd or immoral conduct in connection with the delivery of services. In concluding otherwise, the trial court improperly reweighed the evidence and judged the credibility of witnesses.”

The appeals court also upheld the State’s findings pertaining to prescribing controlled substances and engaging in fraud.

Attorney General Rokita thanked staff members from three of his office’s sections for their collaborative work on this case — Administrative and Regulatory Enforcement Litigation, Civil Appeals and Licensing Enforcement.

The Medical Licensing Board’s decision is linked here.

The Court of Appeals decision is linked here.