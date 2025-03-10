John F. Schmidt, age 90, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

John was born in Jasper, Indiana, on July 2, 1934, to Adam and Caroline (Burke) Schmidt. He married Betty Jean Henke on September 15, 1956, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on April 2, 2020.

John was a 1952 graduate of Jasper High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

He was a warehouse manager for Mauck Supply in Jasper for many years.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, where he was a member of the church choir for over 50 years and the men’s club. He was a member of the Celebration Singers as well.

John enjoyed gardening and attending his grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events.

Surviving are three children, Greg (Sue) Schmidt, Jasper, IN, Debbie Berger, Jasper, IN, and Denise McCrary, Payson, AZ, six grandchildren, Nichole (Josh) Peter, Adam Schmidt, and girlfriend, Jeanne Delise, Lauren (Luke) Keller, Jessica (Jason) Cava, Stuart Berger, and Jason Gress, nine great grandchildren, one sister, Dorothy Waggoner, Vincennes, IN, one brother, Louis (Mary Ann) Schmidt, Jasper, IN, one sister-in-law, Pat Schmidt, Louisville, KY, one brother-in-law, Asil May, Washington, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are one son, Gary Schmidt, one sister, Betsy May, and two brothers, Bernie and Charles Schmidt.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Legacy Living, Heart-to-Heart Hospice, and Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville for their exceptional care for John.

A Mass of Christian Burial for John F. Schmidt will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, Precious Blood Music Ministry, Heart-to-Heart Hospice or to a favorite charity.

