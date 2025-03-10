Get ready to run, walk, and have a blast with a splash of color! Registration is now open for the highly anticipated 2025 Color Fun Run in Ferdinand, an exciting and family-friendly event that supports a great cause. The race is set to take place on April 19, bringing together the community for a vibrant celebration of fitness, fun, and giving back.

This year, proceeds from the event will go directly to Dove Recovery House in Jasper, a vital organization dedicated to providing recovery support services for women overcoming substance use challenges. By participating, runners and walkers of all ages will not only enjoy a fun-filled experience but also help make a difference in the lives of those seeking a fresh start.

Participants can expect a fun run/walk around the walking path of 18th Street Park in Ferdinand, where they will be doused in bright colors at various checkpoints along the route. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a unique way to enjoy the day with friends and family, this event is for you! The event is fun with no place prizes, but for each lap completed, participants earn a ticket to enter in for a chance to win a variety of prizes donated by local companies. (up to three laps can be completed)

Event Details:

📅Date:Saturday, April 19, 2025

🕰️Time: 10am EST

📍Location:Tri-County YMCA, Ferdinand, IN

🎨Theme: Color Fun Run – Expect to get colorful!

💰Proceeds Benefit: The Dove Recovery House in Jasper

How to Register:

Early registration is now open online at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Ferdinand/DCMultisportColorRun. Participants who register before April 1 will receive a color fun run t-shirt.

Get Involved!

Not a runner? No problem! Community members can still support the cause by volunteering, sponsoring, or throwing color powder at participants along the route.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to volunteer, visit DCMultisport.com or email dcmultisport@gmail.com. For more information on Dove Recovery House visit doverecoveryhouse.org.