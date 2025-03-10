Daviess Community Hospital is celebrating Pulmonary Rehab Week by highlighting the vital role that pulmonary rehabilitation plays in helping patients with chronic lung conditions regain their independence and quality of life. Leading these efforts is Michelle Arney, a respiratory therapist who has served patients for more than three decades.

“Pulmonary Rehab Week is a time for us to focus on and celebrate the hard work and achievements our patients are making,” Arney said. “Our program is a great way for pulmonary patients to learn how to improve their condition through exercise, nutrition and knowledge, while building friendships that can last a lifetime.”

Arney, who has been a licensed respiratory therapist since 1988, joined Daviess Community Hospital in 2011. She has worked in long-term care, home care and hospital settings, providing a range of services, including evaluating patients for home oxygen, setting up CPAP and BiPAP equipment, and coaching patients in pulmonary rehabilitation. Throughout her career, she has seen firsthand how much progress individuals can make when they commit to a structured, supportive rehab program.

“We are seeing our patients improve and thrive during and especially after attending our Pulmonary Rehab program,” Arney said. “One patient in particular was able to prepare for a double lung transplant with our help, and he now requires no home oxygen and has a much-improved quality of life.”

Pulmonary rehabilitation at Daviess Community Hospital consists of an 18-week program that includes two one-hour sessions per week. Patients receive individual assessments, engage in monitored exercises to build endurance, and benefit from nutritional guidance and stress management tips. The program also features regular evaluations to track progress, along with a final comprehensive re-evaluation to measure improvements.

“Our goal is to educate and encourage patients to understand the value of this program, then take what they learn here and continue to implement it in their daily lives,” Arney said. “If you suffer from COPD or really any chronic respiratory condition, including a history of COVID-19, discuss your symptoms with your physician to see if pulmonary rehab might benefit you.”

Pulmonary rehabilitation is covered by most insurance providers, and hospital staff can work with patients to confirm coverage and answer any questions. Arney noted that many participants find the exercises challenging at first, but soon discover it becomes more manageable with each session.

“In the beginning, the program may seem hard, but it definitely gets easier over time, and it’s worth it in the end,” she said.

For more information about Daviess Community Hospital’s pulmonary rehabilitation program or to schedule an appointment, call (812) 254-8895. Additional details are available at www.dchosp.org/our-services/cardiopulmonary/.