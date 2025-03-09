Frances Johanna Krampe, 96, of Ferdinand, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Frances was born in Ferdinand on March 9, 1928 to John and Sophia (Fleck) Tempel. She married August “Gust” Krampe on September 21, 1948 in St. Ferdinand Church. He preceded her in death on September 2, 2009.

Frances was a lifelong member of St. Ferdinand Church and its St. Anne’s Sodality, and was an original member of the St. Anne’s Choir. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking for her family. Frances was a former Eucharistic Minister to Scenic Hills and a volunteer at St. Meinrad Archabbey.

Known for being patient and kind, she taught her young grandsons and granddaughters how to quilt, crochet and embroider, and to play Euchre.

She is survived by three sons, Steve (Suzanne) Krampe and Mark Krampe, both of Ferdinand, and John (Donna) Krampe of Evansville; nine grandchildren, Mandy (Dwayne) Osborne, Luke Heeke, Brent (Kyla) Beier, Craig Beier, Bethany (Aaron) Hopf, Chad (Jill) Krampe, Matthew (Callie) Krampe, Rachel Krampe (Matt) Grant, Sarah Krampe (Alec) Kelley; 21 great-grandchildren with another due in August, and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband August “Gust” Krampe; a son Edward Krampe; two daughters and sons-in-law, Joan and Rick Heeke, and Susan and Ron Beier; nine brothers, Joe, Charles, Jerome, Hubert, Leo, Albert, Dennis, Gilbert and Roman Tempel, and a sister, Marie Otto Dotterweich. Although not the youngest, she was the last surviving member of her siblings.

A funeral service for Frances Johanna Krampe will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in St. Ferdinand cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand.

