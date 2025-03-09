Latest News

The Town of Ferdinand is asking residents who were unable to attend their recent Flourishing Ferdinand meeting to take a survey and give their feedback on the plan.

This meeting held on March 6th, 2025, was designed to inform the public about the Flourishing Ferdinand Comprehensive Plan and offer the chance for input as this plan will serve as a long-term roadmap for shaping the community; guiding decisions on land use, housing, transportation, parks, and more.

Ferdinand residents who haven’t already given their feedback are encouraged to review the draft goals and complete the short survey by clicking the link below or scanning the QR code on the image above. The feedback offered will help ensure that Ferdinand continues to grow and thrive in ways that matter most to the community.

To find the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/Ferdinand_2. To learn more about the Flourishing Ferdinand Comprehensive Plan, visit: tswdesigngroup.com/flourishingferdinand.

On By Celia Neukam

