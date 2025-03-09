Larry C. Goeppner, age 77, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 6:46 a.m. on Friday, March 7, 2025, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Center in Oakland City, Indiana.

Larry was born in Ireland, Indiana, on October 12, 1947, to Clemens and Mary Catherine (Mehringer) Goeppner. He married Linda Gogel on May 30, 1970, at St. Meinrad Catholic Church in St. Meinrad, Indiana.

He was a 1966 graduate of Ireland High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He then was a member of the Army National Guard, serving for over 20 years until his retirement.

He worked for Harold Eck, Elmer Buchta Trucking, Werner Sawmill, Jasper Engines, and Rural King. He was also an independent truck driver.

Larry was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, where he had been a Eucharistic Minister and Usher, among volunteering for several other tasks at the church. He was also a member of the V.F.W. #673, and the American Legion #147.

He enjoyed fishing, watching sports, going to games, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Linda A. Goeppner, Ireland, IN, four children, Jeff (Melissa) Goeppner, Clinton, IN, Kevin (Jenny) Goeppner, Covington, IN, Jason (Beth) Goeppner, Velpen, IN, and Chrissy (Mark) Mehringer, Jasper, IN, 14 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way, six sisters, Carol Herzog, Jasper, IN, Diane Dearing, Madison, IN, Bess (Jim) Hardin, Orange Park, FL, Judy (Mike) Rees, Jasper, IN, Sara Beck, Jasper, IN, Michelle (Keith) Dame, Evansville, IN, and three brothers, Tom (Rose) Goeppner, Jasper, IN, Steve (Barb) Goeppner, Huntingburg, IN, and Jim Goeppner, Loogootee, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death is one great grandson, Kamdyn Seng.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Larry C. Goeppner will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to the V.F.W. Post #673.

