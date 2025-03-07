In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam welcomes Jill Hyneman, the Executive Director of the Pike County Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and Ashley Willis, Executive Director of the Pike County Economic Development Corporation, to explain the various aspects of their respective organizations, what assets Pike County has and continues to develop, and the upcoming 2025 Pike County Chamber Annual Meeting.

You can find more information about Pike County resources by visitng their website: https://www.pikecountyinchamber.com/

https://youtu.be/JelhydeLb-c